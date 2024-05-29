Legacy Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,984,085,000 after buying an additional 25,426 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,774 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,508,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS traded down $5.49 on Wednesday, hitting $322.59. 264,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,870. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.34. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.16.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

