Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 141,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,432,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,227,000 after acquiring an additional 55,614 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 19,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $347.56. 1,574,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,310. The company has a market cap of $91.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.73. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $348.07.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.