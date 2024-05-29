Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 103.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $456.73. 1,228,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,026. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.36 and a fifty-two week high of $471.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $428.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $393.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

