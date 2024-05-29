Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases 50,958 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 230,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,958 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $81.79. 719,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,376. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day moving average is $78.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.