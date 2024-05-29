Legacy Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,337,000 after purchasing an additional 17,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 30.9% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 71.8% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WM. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of WM traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,275. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $209.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.51. The stock has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

