Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 4,477 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total value of $7,531,605.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $16.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $502.97. 769,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,148. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $523.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.34.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.