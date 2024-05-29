Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.26.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LESL. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $5.40 to $6.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $188.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.69 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that Leslie’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 942,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 309,911 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,018,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,771,000 after acquiring an additional 845,615 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 990,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 140,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 24,987,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398,488 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

