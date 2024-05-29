Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.78 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $3.78 million and $16.89 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 800,789,137 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 800,771,371.8334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00480446 USD and is up 1.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $123.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
