Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.08

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.08 and last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 1 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.
Lithium & Boron Technology Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.64.
Lithium & Boron Technology Company Profile
Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells boric acid and related compounds for use in industrial and consumer applications in the People's Republic of China. The company was formerly known as SmartHeat Inc and changed its name to Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc in October 2019.
