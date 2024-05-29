LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,403,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 305,588 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.52% of LKQ worth $67,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 68,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LKQ by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,517,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at $20,087,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $41.30 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 15.94%. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

