Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 17,610 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 204,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 98,807 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 376,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,546,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,321,000 after acquiring an additional 228,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 378,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 18,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of MPW traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. 6,182,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,975,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.92 and a one year high of $10.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.