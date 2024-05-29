Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Buys 25,690 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,686,139,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $329,179,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in PepsiCo by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,727,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,664,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,389,000 after buying an additional 1,470,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.58.

PepsiCo Price Performance

PEP stock traded down $4.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,177,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,471,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.27.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.