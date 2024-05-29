Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 142,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,593,000 after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 7.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $872.69.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $768.71. 468,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,237. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $768.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $806.30.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

