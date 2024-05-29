Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,013 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,125 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,375,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,714,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,878. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.93. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, CIBC set a $37.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

