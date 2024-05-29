Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $3.36 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.28. The company had a trading volume of 18,175,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,346,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.98 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock worth $1,358,772 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

