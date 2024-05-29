Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Has $491,000 Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 45.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

REXR traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $44.08. 813,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $214.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.39 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

