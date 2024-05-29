Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,810 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Halliburton by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 434,287 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,304. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $36.52. The stock had a trading volume of 4,838,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,712,621. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $28.43 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.83.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.59.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

