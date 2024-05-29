Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 437.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 926.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.72. 1,241,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,589,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.22 and a 1 year high of $38.84. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIRC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.12 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.59.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

