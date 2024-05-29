Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIM. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 49,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 273,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KIM. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KIM traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. 897,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,074,848. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

