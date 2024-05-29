Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 10,390 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,720 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $1,815,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.73, for a total transaction of $4,075,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,452,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,670,815.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 633,870 shares of company stock valued at $183,715,634 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CRM

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $269.83. 9,285,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,389. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.48. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market cap of $261.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.