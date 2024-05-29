Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 18,600 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,100,000 after acquiring an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 286.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $28.26. The company had a trading volume of 8,954,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.76.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

