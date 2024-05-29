Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 3,000 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REG. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 42,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 228,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 3,319 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $809,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $579,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.09.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.5 %

REG traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 288,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,313. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $68.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

