Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Sells 8,200 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Ventas by 151.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ventas during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,310,345.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ventas news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,403 shares in the company, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.23.

Ventas Trading Down 0.7 %

VTR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,304,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

