Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Takes $2.96 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTE. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 117,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.5% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 383,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 566,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,155. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.12. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $54.94 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

