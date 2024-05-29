Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.24

Posted by on May 29th, 2024

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMFGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $697.83 million for the quarter.

About Loomis AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, payments, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, foreign exchange services, automated teller machines, automated solutions, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, a payment service that enables processing of various types of payment methods, such as card, cash, and digital alternatives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loomis AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loomis AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.