Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Lowell Farms Trading Down 19.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LOWLF opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.
Lowell Farms Company Profile
