Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a growth of 138.5% from the April 30th total of 15,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Lowell Farms Trading Down 19.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LOWLF opened at C$0.08 on Wednesday. Lowell Farms has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16.

Lowell Farms Company Profile

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, processing, manufacturing, branding, packaging, and wholesale distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the House Weed, Moon, Original Pot Company, Cypress Cannabis, Humble Flower, Flavor Extracts, and Kaizen.

