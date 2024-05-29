LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Purchased by Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC

Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 37,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,553,000 after purchasing an additional 613,792 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in LPL Financial by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,056,000 after purchasing an additional 151,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $2.95 on Wednesday, reaching $279.90. 417,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,826. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.13 and a 1-year high of $286.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.60 and a 200-day moving average of $249.23. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LPLA. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LPLA

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.