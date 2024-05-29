Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Lycos Energy Inc. (CVE:LCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Lycos Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, May 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lycos Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 target price on shares of Lycos Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Lycos Energy Stock Performance

Lycos Energy stock opened at C$3.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$189.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. Lycos Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.04 and a 52 week high of C$4.15.

Lycos Energy (CVE:LCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$24.75 million for the quarter. Lycos Energy had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 16.90%.

