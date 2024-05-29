Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Short Interest Up 1,861.9% in May

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, a growth of 1,861.9% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Manganese X Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Manganese X Energy stock remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. 4,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,347. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.07. Manganese X Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13.

About Manganese X Energy

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. Its principal project is the Battery Hill manganese property that comprise 55 claims covering an area of approximately 1,228 hectares located in Carlton County, south western New Brunswick.

