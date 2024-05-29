Manta Network Hits 24 Hour Volume of $57.65 Million (MANTA)

Manta Network (MANTA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, Manta Network has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be purchased for $1.76 or 0.00002624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manta Network has a total market capitalization of $442.60 million and approximately $57.65 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Manta Network

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network.

Manta Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 1.82655967 USD and is up 5.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $58,459,915.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

