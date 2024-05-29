Mantle Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.88 Billion (MNT)

Mantle (MNT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 28th. During the last week, Mantle has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. Mantle has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and approximately $66.63 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00001485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mantle Profile

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. Mantle’s official website is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,264,441,707.8368406 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 1.0092655 USD and is down -2.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $56,099,792.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mantle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

