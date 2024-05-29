Manz (ETR:M5Z) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Manz AG (ETR:M5Z – Get Free Report) were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €7.50 ($8.15) and last traded at €7.52 ($8.17). Approximately 13,172 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.60 ($8.26).

Manz Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $64.22 million, a PE ratio of -26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.98.

Manz Company Profile

Manz AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a high-tech mechanical engineering company that provides production equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobility & Battery Solutions and Industry Solutions.

