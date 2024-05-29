Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Free Report) traded up 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.81 and last traded at C$0.81. 974,784 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 737,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.77.

Marathon Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.92.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

