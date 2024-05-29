Matson (NYSE:MATX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Matson in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Matson from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NYSE:MATX opened at $123.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.12. Matson has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.44 million. Matson had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.61%. Matson’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matson will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other Matson news, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $98,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,547. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 1,792 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total transaction of $206,277.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,674.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Warren Sullivan sold 893 shares of Matson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $98,765.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,656 shares of company stock worth $746,256. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,984,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $447,810,000 after acquiring an additional 215,452 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Matson by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 239,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after acquiring an additional 195,939 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3,509.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,074,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Matson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,295,000. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

