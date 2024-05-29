MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MDB Capital Price Performance
MDBH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. MDB Capital has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $21.67.
MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDB Capital
MDB Capital Company Profile
MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MDB Capital
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Trading Halts Explained
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for MDB Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDB Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.