MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (NASDAQ:MDBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MDBH stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.65. 2,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. MDB Capital has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $21.67.

MDB Capital (NASDAQ:MDBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDB Capital stock. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDB Capital Holdings, LLC ( NASDAQ:MDBH Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MDB Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

MDB Capital Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a broker-dealer. The company operates through two segments, Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service, and Technology Development. The Broker Dealer & Intellectual Property Service segment operates as a full-service broker dealer that focuses on conducting private and public securities offerings, as well as providing research services for investment banking due diligence.

