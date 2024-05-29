MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Down 6.7%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.77 and last traded at $17.83. 242,803 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 410,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 1.32.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Insignia Capital Partners Gp, sold 2,589,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $49,206,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,540,000 shares of company stock valued at $202,767,500 in the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MediaAlpha

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 449.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 76,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 62,210 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MediaAlpha by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Free Report)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.