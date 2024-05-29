Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Shares Down 0.9%

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.75 and last traded at $81.23. Approximately 1,805,394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 6,148,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Medtronic Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 100.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,229,726,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,409,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $775,169,000 after buying an additional 3,320,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 112.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,730,577 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $449,048,000 after buying an additional 3,037,394 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $259,160,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after buying an additional 2,044,109 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

