MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.
About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI
