MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $10.80 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35.

About MERLIN Properties SOCIMI

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA (MC:MRL) is the largest real estate company trading on the Spanish Stock Exchange. Specialized in the development, acquisition and management of commercial property in the Iberian region. MERLIN Properties mainly invests in offices, shopping centers, logistics facilities and data centers, within the Core and Core Plus segments, forming part of the benchmark IBEX-35, Euro STOXX 600, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate, GPR Global Index, GPR-250 Index, MSCI Small Caps indices and DJSI.

