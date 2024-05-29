Metahero (HERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $30.63 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 29th. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $30.63 million and approximately $827,635.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000396 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

