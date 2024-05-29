Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 2,548.4% in May

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 2,548.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Metallis Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

MTLFF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.

Get Metallis Resources alerts:

Metallis Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Metallis Resources Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kirkham property comprising 30 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 10,610 hectares located in north-western British Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Metallis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.