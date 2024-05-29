Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 2,548.4% in May

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 2,548.4% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Up 2.8 %
MTLFF traded up $0.00 on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,602. Metallis Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
