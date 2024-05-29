Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH) Short Interest Update

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Metalpha Technology Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Metalpha Technology stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.56. Metalpha Technology has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Metalpha Technology stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metalpha Technology Holding Limited (NASDAQ:MATH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Metalpha Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Metalpha Technology Company Profile

Metalpha Technology Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in Hong Kong. The company offers digital asset-based wealth management services, which include issuing traditional financial and cryptocurrency derivative products to over-the-counter clients, providing crypto derivative market making services, and proprietary trading of digital assets and crypto derivative products; and securities advising and asset management services.

