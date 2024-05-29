Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches One Day Volume of $245,500.66

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $39.33 million and approximately $245,500.66 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00001724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Meter Governance

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,851,471 coins and its circulating supply is 33,178,979 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,845,069 with 33,174,157 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.18917754 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $188,989.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.