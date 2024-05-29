Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) Senior Officer Sells C$92,632.96 in Stock

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) Senior Officer Sarah Boon sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.92, for a total transaction of C$92,632.96.

Shares of TSE MX traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$71.79. 69,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,305. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.07, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.17. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of C$50.57 and a 1-year high of C$74.25.

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.48. Methanex had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.1736234 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.97%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

