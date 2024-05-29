Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Sunday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.
Metrics Master Income Trust Price Performance
About Metrics Master Income Trust
Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metrics Master Income Trust
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metrics Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.