Michael E. Mead Sells 7,690 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Michael E. Mead sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $217,627.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,440.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,811. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.76 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 296,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 89,758 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $466,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

