Michael F. Devine III Sells 2,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK traded down $12.99 on Wednesday, reaching $1,066.15. The stock had a trading volume of 362,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,788. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $464.25 and a 12-month high of $1,083.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $879.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $802.34.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,110.00 to $1,026.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,923,154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,751,448,000 after purchasing an additional 464,020 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $599,633,000 after buying an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after acquiring an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 191.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 305,949 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,505,000 after acquiring an additional 200,850 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,814,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Further Reading

