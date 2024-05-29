Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,286. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,018 shares of company stock worth $1,971,856 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.