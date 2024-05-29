MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Shares Gap Down to $533.62

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $533.62, but opened at $515.00. MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $506.11, with a volume of 5,310 shares traded.
MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $603.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $488.51. The company has a market cap of $361.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72.
About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
at bmo, banking is our personal commitment to helping people at every stage of their financial lives. the truth is, people’s needs change: so we change too. but we never change who we are. which means we’ll never waiver from providing our customers the best possible banking experience in the industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.