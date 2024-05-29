MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,900 shares, an increase of 490.7% from the April 30th total of 87,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that MiNK Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
