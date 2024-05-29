Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Invests $169,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 7,604,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,218,000 after buying an additional 5,254,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 373,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,509,000 after purchasing an additional 235,317 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,709,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,141,000. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.22. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $110.97. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.